Man at the grocery store gets a Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Kohner has a cochlear implant that helps him hear. He is very dependent on reading lips so the past few years have been difficult with many people wearing masks.

He was working as a bank teller when everything was shut down. He felt extremely isolated and ended up taking another job. Before face coverings, Kohner was able to cope with his hearing loss. Now he struggles and could really use a boost.

Secret Santa asked us to go visit Kohner with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise in the video player above!