Man caught trying to steal homeowner’s car placed on probation

IDAHO FALLS — A local man was sentenced to probation after he was caught trying to steal a car from a driveway.

Clayton William Collins, 20, was placed on the three-year term of probation Monday after previously pleading guilty to felony burglary. The plea was part of an agreement made with prosecutors that dismissed misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and malicious injury to property.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Collins in July after the attempted theft happened at a house on the 4300 block of South 15th East, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Police reports show a 911 caller reported he had detained Williams after spotting the man walking away from his driveway and spotting a broken rear window on his vehicle. The homeowner also noticed the vehicle had been backed into his garage, causing damage.

Collins gave several versions of events, ranging from not being on the man’s property at all to admitting to trying to steal the vehicle and backing it into the garage.

In addition to probation, District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. ordered Collins to pay $1,445.50 in fees and fines, and complete 100 hours of community service.