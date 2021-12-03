Man gets probation after calling authorities about molesting girl

AMMON — A judge placed an Ammon man on probation Monday after he called child protective services to say he molested a 12-year-old girl.

John David Peterson, 42, was placed on five years of probation after pleading guilty to felony sex abuse of a child. District Judge Joel Tingey handed down the sentence, opting to place Peterson on probation while suspending a two to 12 year prison sentence.

As part of a plea agreement, a misdemeanor no-contact order charge was dismissed and prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence no longer than recommended by a presentence investigator.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the victim, who said Peterson inappropriately touched her over the clothes multiple times. Peterson had tried to get the victim alone with him several times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“I was tempted by her,” Peterson told deputies. “I grabbed her on the rear and on the chest.”

Peterson said he had been grabbing the victim or intentionally brushing up against her for about three years before calling CPS. Peterson said he realized it was “getting out of hand.” Peterson also talked about his attraction to another child.

As part of his sentence, Peterson was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $4,355.50 in fees and fines. Peterson will have to register as a sex offender.