Middle school music teacher left speechless after opening a gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Ms. Stetz has been teaching band and choir for the past 14 years. She finds much joy and purpose in her job.

Earlier this year, she found out that she needed to have knee surgery. She scheduled it for the summer months so she could recover fully and be ready for class in the fall.

Things didn’t go as planned and she’s had multiple setbacks that have made things worse and caused her almost constant pain. She’s gone from walker to crutches and back to a walker. Recovery looks to be many months down the road.

Ms. Stetz is a very dedicated professional educator and is always prepared. She expects a lot from her students, but encourages them, laughs with them and has fun with them along the way. Even though she’s in a lot of pain, she shows up day after day, working hard.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Ms. Stetz with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video player above to see the surprise!