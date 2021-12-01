Mud Lake kicking off holiday season with Christmas Tree Lane

MUD LAKE — The Christmas season in Mud Lake starts this week!

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 1 and running through Saturday, Dec. 4, the Mud Lake Museum is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lane. This festival features nearly four dozen trees, as well as food, live entertainment and a Christmas Tree auction.

The event is bigger and better than ever, Mud Lake Museum spokeswoman Trish Petersen told EastIdahoNews.com.

“We’ve had several people pop in and say (Christmas Tree Lane) is better than the Festival of Trees,” Petersen said. “We have more trees and it is so much fun.”

Christmas Tree Lane has become a tradition for Mud Lake, and a chance for the community to gather together, share in the festivities and feel the Christmas spirit. As the years have passed, the event has grown to include music, food and other surprises.

The museum, which is a nonprofit organization, also uses Christmas Tree Lane as a fundraiser to help back its other activities throughout the year.

“What’s magical about Christmas Tree Lane is that the whole community comes together,” said museum spokesperson Kathy Bitters. “We have 43 trees this year that have been brought in by community members and we have twelve trees that are for auction. People bid on the trees and the highest bidder gets to take the tree home and it benefits the museum.”

Courtesy Rob Allen

But it’s not all about the trees. Christmas Tree lane is also packed with live music, food and other holiday sights and sounds.

“We have the elementary kids come Wednesday and Thursday,” said Petersen. “We have a stage set up in the back and they’ll entertain and sing their Christmas songs. Then on Friday and Saturday, we’ll have people that come and play the piano and sing.”

One of the biggest musical highlights of this year’s Christmas Tree Lane will be a performance by the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

We can’t forget Santa Claus — who’ll be on hand Friday and Saturday — or good food to eat.

“We’re also going to do Grandma’s Kitchen,” said Bitter. “We’re going to do soup and rolls. We have some famous roll-makers in our community and famous cinnamon rolls will be for sale. The famous caramel apple lady is bringing caramel apples. So we’re going to have a little kitchen where people eat dinner on Friday and Saturday.”

Mud Lake Museum’s Christmas Tree Lane is open Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.