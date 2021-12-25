Museum curator appointed as new executive director of the Idaho Falls Symphony

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Symphony.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Symphony is thrilled to announce the appointment of Carrie Athay as its next Executive Director.

After weeks of hard work by our Symphony Search Committee, and with the support of our friends at BBSI in Idaho Falls, Carrie rose to the top as the unanimous choice among an incredibly talented field. A resident of Idaho Falls and a leader in the thriving nonprofit sector, she believes in the power of connecting the community through the arts.

Carrie most recently served as Director of Curation and Collections at the Museum of Idaho.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Idaho Falls Symphony,” Mrs. Athay remarked in a statement. “Through the years, the symphony has grown from its roots to the vibrant, renowned symphony that we experience today. The symphony serves as a significant cultural touchpoint in our community that builds bridges and makes connections. I look forward to working with Dr. Thomas Heuser and the talented team to build even stronger connections and lead the symphony into our next chapter.”

Carrie Athay grew up in a family that moved often, traveling and experiencing the arts around the world. She grew to understand the important role that the arts play in our lives and local communities. The idea that music, history, and art can cross boundaries and help us communicate on emotional levels has helped fuel her drive to build connections in the nonprofit sector in our area. She has a passion for the beautiful textures around us, specifically the textures of Idaho, as seen through our people, cultural arts, and natural surroundings, she explained in her statement.

Carrie studied Humanities and Anthropology at Brigham Young University and has a master’s degree from George Washington University. Prior to landing in Idaho Falls, she worked for several museums and nonprofit organizations. She has also served on many Boards in the region, including the Idaho Association of Museums, the Idaho Falls Historic Preservation Commission, and the Funland Preservation Committee.

Carrie’s positive attitude and energy will have an immediate impact on the culture of the Symphony, from donors and audiences to musicians and staff. Her experience with grants, project budgets, team management, and development will be crucial, and she brings new connections that will grow our impact and expand our audience. We cannot wait to introduce Carrie to everyone in the Symphony community. We look forward to her anticipated start date of January 10th, 2022.

The current season of the Idaho Falls Symphony is called RECONNECT, as the organization welcomes the return of live audiences in 2022. Tickets and information for Season 72 are available online.