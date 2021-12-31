TODAY'S WEATHER
Pickup truck with trailer crashes near North Rexburg exit

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rexburg

Rexburg crash
Crash scene near North Rexburg exit. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A pickup truck pulling a snowmobile trailer crashed near the North Rexburg exit on Thursday afternoon.

Madison County dispatch told EastIdahoNews.com that one northbound lane was blocked but should open up soon.

The call of the crash came in around 4:10 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. There’s no word yet as to how many people were involved in the crash or what caused it, though icy road conditions could have been a factor.

