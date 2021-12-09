Police asking for help to find motel theft suspects

RIGBY — Police are asking for help to find two bandits wanted for breaking into and stealing from the maintenance closets of a Rigby Motel.

The Rigby Police Department says the thefts happened on Nov. 19 and Dec. 7 at Motel 6 on Farnsworth Way. Police did not say what the suspects stole from the motel.

Officers ask if anyone has information on the suspects to contact police at (208) 745-1951.