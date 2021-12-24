Science teacher diagnosed with painful condition gets a big surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Rebecca Zaragoza is an 8th grade science teacher who has always dreamed of being an educator.

She has six grown children and worked as a volunteer in their schools as they were growing up. Rebecca was finally able to realize her dream and become the first person in her family to graduate from college four years ago with a degree in science education.

Earlier this year, Rebecca became very sick. She was diagnosed with a condition called Panniculitis, which feels like there are painful sacks of marbles under your skin. She develops rashes all over her body and mouth sores that are so bad it’s hard to eat.

Recently, Rebecca has started having palsy in her body that makes it hard to talk, see, and walk. Before she became sick, she was so happy to be a teacher and her students and co-workers enjoyed working with her. She is always a positive influence in the lives of everyone who knows her.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to go surprise Rebecca with some special gifts. Watch the video above to see the surprise!