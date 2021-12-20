Star Wars characters help a Secret Santa surprise a teenager and his dad who are both fighting cancer

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Jack Kimpel is a 14-year-old with stage four Medulloblastomais. He was diagnosed six years ago and his father, Ed, is battling stage four colon cancer. Jack was diagnosed five years ago.

Jack is an amazing young man who has faced his cancer with courage and a smile. He has shown so much courage and love for others as he faces each new challenge. He loves Star Wars, Legos and his three little brothers.

Andrea, Jack’s mom, holds the family together with love, peace and care. Ed is a teacher and works Monday thru Thursday before having chemotherapy on Friday, which makes him sick all weekend. But he wants to provide for his family and be back in the classroom on Monday.

The Kimpel family hopes to create many sweet memories this Christmas and Secret Santa asked if the East Idaho News elves could go deliver some gifts. We brought along some special guests to make the visit more memorable. Check it out in the video player above!

Special thanks to the 501st Legion for joining us on this Secret Santa surprise. The Star Wars chapter has over 14,000 members worldwide and next year will celebrate 25 years as an organization. You can find more @TimberlineGarrison, @The501stLegion and @StarWars.