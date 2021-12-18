Teens killed in avalanche remembered as ‘happy boys’ who were ‘family-oriented’ and ‘loved life’

RIGBY – Two local families are mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday.

Kade McKinlay, 17, of Rigby and his friend, Janson Webster, 17, also of Rigby were killed in an avalanche while snowmobiling near Relay Ridge west of Driggs Friday.

Tiffany Hillman, Kade’s aunt, tells EastIdahoNews.com the boys, who were experienced snowmobilers, made the trip with two other friends between 10 and 11 Friday morning. She explains what happened.

“Some of them were skiing down and then they’d take them back to the top (with the snowmobile) and snowboard down,” Hillman says.

RELATED | 2 teens killed in avalanche near Driggs

A news release from the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office indicated the avalanche occurred around 2:45 p.m. An investigation is still underway to determine exactly what caused it, but as far as Hillman knows the risk for an avalanche wasn’t particularly high and the boys were not doing anything they shouldn’t.

Kade and Janson’s friends were at the top of the mountain when it occurred and saw what happened.

“They heard the snow hit the trees, tried to find their friends and immediately called for help. Kade was

riding his snowmobile and Janson was skiing on the hill; they did not survive the avalanche,” according to a written statement from Kade’s family.

Multiple teams were involved in a search and rescue operation, including Teton County, Idaho, Teton County, Wyoming, Madison County and Air Idaho Rescue.

It’s not clear how long the search effort lasted, but the bodies of the two teens were eventually recovered.

Hillman says Kade grew up snowmobiling with his dad, Jeff, and grandpa, and the area they were in when the avalanche occurred was an area they were very familiar with.

“It was one of their favorite places,” says Hillman.

In the wake of the tragedy, Hillman says the boys who witnessed it, along with the rest of the family, are shocked and saddened by what happened.

“They’re all here sharing pictures and we’re working on a slideshow for the family and sharing some memories,” she says.

Hillman didn’t know Janson very well, but she says he and Kade were “inseparable” best friends. She describes them as “happy boys” who were not troublemakers.

“They really enjoyed everything outdoors and everything high energy,” she says.

A recent photo of Kade with a prize catch. | Tiffany Hillman

Both boys also loved to golf and participated in sports throughout their life. Hillman says the boys enjoyed life and were very family-oriented.

“Kade and Janson’s favorite thing to do was to go to (Kade’s) Grandma McKinlay’s house for lunch every day. They’d call her and tell her they’re coming over and she’d make them a French dip (sandwich),” Hillman adds, tearing up. “They were wonderful boys, good to everyone and a friend to everyone, and they’ll be missed.”

Contact information for a member of Janson’s family was not available.

Kade and Janson’s family is grateful to everyone who helped in the search and for the outreach of love and support from friends and members of the community.

During this time of mourning, they’re asking you to respect their privacy and to not “speculate or persecute those who were involved.”

“This is a very difficult time for many families and youth in our area. Many hearts are broken. They need love and support, not judgement and hate,” Kade’s family writes.

A date has not yet been set for Kade and Janson’s funeral.

READ THE ENTIRE STATEMENT FROM THE MCKINLAY FAMILY BELOW:

“A group of Jefferson County youth were involved in an avalanche on the afternoon of December 17, 2021 in Teton County while snowmobiling in the Relay Ridge area. They were all Juniors at Rigby High School, loved the outdoors and all forms of outdoor recreation and especially loved snow and any activity in the snow. They were all experienced snowmobile riders and were very familiar with the area; it was one of their favorite places to ride. The four youth involved were Boden Brown, Janson Webster, Kaden Grover and Kade McKinlay. Boden and Kaden were at the top of the hill, above the avalanche. They heard the snow hit the trees, tried to find their friends and immediately called for help. Kade was riding his snowmobile and Janson was skiing on the hill; they did not survive the avalanche. The families would all like to express their sincere appreciation for the love and support of many; those who volunteered in the search for Kade and Janson, those who have called and messaged to offer support and those who have donated food and other forms of support. We ask that you respect the families’ privacy and do not speculate or persecute those who were involved, their families, friends or other loved ones. Instead, hold your own loved ones tight and enjoy time spent together. This is a very difficult time for many families and youth in our area. Many hearts are broken. They need love and support, not judgement and hate.”

Kade McKinlay, left, with his sister, Allie. | Tiffany Hillman