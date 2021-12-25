UPDATE: Missing Pocatello boy is back home with his family

UPDATE

Pacer’s father informed us his son is safe and was brought home by police Thursday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCATELLO — Police are asking for assistance in searching for a Pocatello boy missing since Tuesday.

Pacer Gates, 16, is a suspected runaway and could be in the Fort Hall area, according to a Facebook post from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

Gates is 5-foot-10, 215 pounds with dark brown hair in a buzzcut. He may be wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue flannel jacket and gray joggers. He has two circular scars on his chin, and a scar on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.