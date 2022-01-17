Authorities release new details and name of suspect in Idaho Falls standoff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before noon Sunday, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Elva Street for a report that a woman had pointed a handgun at a juvenile inside the home. The juvenile reported that the woman had retrieved the handgun, pulled the slide back, pointed it at the juvenile and stated, “This is how it ends.” The juvenile was able to get away and call 911.

Idaho Falls Police Officers responded and immediately moved to get the juvenile and another occupant in the residence to safety. While officers were at the front door in the process of escorting them outside, the woman came to the front door with the handgun pointed at her head. Officers were able to move the juvenile and the other occupant to safety while additional officers attempted to engage the woman.

The woman, identified as Evonne Ramsey, refused to cooperate with officers and made multiple threats to shoot law enforcement officers and herself. Ms. Ramsey barricaded herself inside the residence and officers backed off at that time in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Officers established a perimeter around the residence, shut down traffic immediately around the scene for the safety of drivers in the area, and made contact with residents in homes immediately around the residences.

Idaho Falls Police Officers established a line of communication with Ms. Ramsey and the Idaho Falls Police Department SWAT Team responded to assist. While the SWAT team was assembling and making preparations, Ms. Ramsey made statements over the phone that she would shoot at any officers who approached. Although officers did not change positions at that time, quickly after making those statements officers outside the residence reported hearing a gunshot from inside the residence at approximately 1 p.m. No officers discharged their service weapons in response or at any time during the incident.

IFPD SWAT Officers began approaching the residence in an armored police vehicle, commonly referred to as a Bearcat, and pulled onto the front yard area of the property. When Ms. Ramsey saw the SWAT team approach, she exited the residence and began yelling at officers. Eventually, Ms. Ramsey decided to surrender, followed directions from officers and was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officers conducted a search of the residence and located the handgun and evidence that two rounds had been fired from the residence, including one through the front door in the direction of at least three officers who were on scene at the time. No injuries were reported during this incident.

Ms. Ramsey, a 53-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, aggravated assault by means likely to produce great bodily harm, unlawful discharge of a weapon, and resisting/obstructing. Ms. Ramsey was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Idaho Falls Police Dispatch utilized the AlertSense system to notify residents in the immediate area of the incident and to provide safety instructions. Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertSense emergency notifications at IdahoFallsPolice.com