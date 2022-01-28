Classes canceled in Teton Valley due to absences and mental health

DRIGGS — Teton School District 401 is the latest to close its doors as Idaho sees a surge in absences.

The district won’t hold classes on Monday or Tuesday because of staff and student absences and to allow “to support staff with their mental health,” according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The district did not hold kindergarten through eighth grade because of parent-teacher conferences Friday, and high school students had a “work from home” day.

Bonneville Joint School District 93 already decided not to hold in-person classes Friday because of a high number of employee absences. It was the second time in two weeks the district had done so.

Other schools and districts across eastern Idaho have made similar decisions in the past couple of weeks.

Teton schools plan to reopen Wednesday.