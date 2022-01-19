Exhibit on Genghis Khan coming to the Museum of Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho is opening its first-ever Asian-focused exhibit this Saturday and it will have live performances.

The “Genghis Khan: Conquest & Culture” exhibit showcases more than 300 original artifacts including ancient weapons, jewelry and domestic items.

“There is so much that’s part of this exhibit that is real and came straight out of 800 years ago,” said Jeff Carr, director of public relations for the Museum of Idaho. “We have been looking forward to this exhibit for a really long time.”

The 13th-century Mongolian leader Genghis Khan, is most commonly known for his brutality and military conquests. Historians have deemed him “the single most influential person of the last millennium,” both for establishing history’s largest land empire, and for his cultural and scientific advancements.

“This is a character that we may not know very much about but who has had a massive impact on even our society in the United States,” said Carr.

The exhibit will give visitors a look into the Mongolian culture and feature a family of musicians from Mongolia who will perform traditional music from their native land with the exhibit every day.

“In every exhibit we bring in, we are always looking to bring in a diversity of views and subject matter, and so frankly, this exhibit brings a whole lot of new stuff that people are fascinated by but we haven’t been able to have here in east Idaho before,” said Carr.

The exhibit also includes interactive experiences that will allow visitors to follow an individual’s journey through the Mongol empire.

Carr told EastIdahoNews.com the exhibit fits with the Museum of Idaho’s vision statement.

“We bring the world to Idaho and Idaho to the world. Mongolia is a perfect example of a place that is really far away and a lot of people don’t know much about Mongolia, but there is so much that the Mongolian empire brought to our culture, and so much that we deserve to know,” he said.

The “Genghis Khan: Conquest & Culture” exhibit will run from Jan. 22 to Sep. 5.

Tickets to the Museum of Idaho cost $13 for adults, $12 for seniors (62+) and $11 for students (4-17 or college ID).

