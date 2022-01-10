Fire trucks destroyed; firefighter sent to hospital in fire station blaze

FIRTH — A fire at the Firth Fire Station Monday morning destroyed several fire trucks and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

The blaze broke out around 9:20 a.m. at the station on Main Street (U.S. Highway 91), leaving behind the smoldering remains of the station’s two fire engines.

Firth Fire Chief Dale Mecham told EastIdahoNews.com when the fire broke out, other firefighters with the Shelley-Firth Fire District and surrounding departments rushed to help put out the flames.

“We all take care of each other which is what is nice about this area,” Mecham said. “Between the cities, we take care of each other.”

For over an hour, smoke poured from the building as firefighters worked to gain control of the flames. Firefighters used heat and smoke-damaged fire tanker trucks to help put water on the building, which houses a handful of volunteer firefighters from the community.

One firefighter went to an Idaho Falls hospital to be checked after a tank of oxygen inside the building exploded and knocked him over. Meachem explained the firefighter is expected to be OK and be home by the end of the day.

“He went up and got checked, had a little smoke inhalation,” Mecham said.

By 11:30 a.m., investigators with the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office were at the fire station looking at the damage and trying to determine the cause. Investigators were seen taking photos and heavily focused on one of the fire engines inside the station.

“We’re thinking it’s probably electrical,” Mecham said when talking about the cause of the fire. “The fire marshal is in there checking it out right now to make sure.”

People in the Firth community will continue to receive fire coverage from the Shelley Firth Fire District, which also has a station in Shelley.

“We know everybody in the community,” Mecham said. “We’re here to serve our friends and neighbors and that’s why we do it.”

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Burned fire trucks at Firth Fire Station on Monday. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

