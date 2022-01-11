Four people, including infant, survive crash of medical transport helicopter

(CNN) — Four people survived when a helicopter transporting a pediatric medical patient crashed in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, authorities said Tuesday.

“At this time, there are no reported injures to the public, responders, and only minor injuries to one of the helicopter crew members,” police in Upper Darby Township tweeted.

According to officials, the helicopter crashed in front of a church in Drexel Hill just before 1 p.m. ET.

A crew member helped get everyone to the top of the aircraft, Tim Boyce, county director emergency services, said.

Boyce said the patient being transported was an infant.

The helicopter was owned by Air Methods and was part of the LifeNet program, according to a company statement.

“Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident,” it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the craft was a Eurocopter EC135 and the National Transportation Safety Board would lead the investigation.

Around the time of the crash, the weather in the area was partly cloudy. Winds were gusting around 20 mph, up to 25 mph just before noon.