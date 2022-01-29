Fresh salmon, pizza, pasta and more. Fresco offers something for everyone.

REXBURG — From pizza to sandwiches and pasta to steak – Fresco Kitchen and Grill seems to have something for everyone.

The modern eatery, located on Yellowstone Highway between SpringHill Suites and Hampton Inn in Rexburg, opened in 2017 after its owners realized guests at the hotels needed somewhere to eat. Not only that, but locals and Brigham Young University-Idaho students were anxious for more lunch and dinner sitdown options.

“We went to different restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah and kind of pieced them all together,” says Matt Pyles, Fresco general manager. “We liked the idea of open windows so you almost feel like you’re outside and you can enjoy seeing all the snow but you’re still inside.”

Fresco serves a variety of pizzas, including the Fig Tree which has prosciutto, pine nuts, garlic oil, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Fresco is known for its traditional and unique pizza options including the Spicy Aloha, Idaho Russet and Chicken Bacon Ranch. The Fig Tree pizza is loaded with fig spread, prosciutto, pinenuts, garlic oil and cheeses.

Along with pizzas, customers enjoy sandwiches, including the Italian melt.

“This is one of our latest editions on our menu. We have ham, prosciutto and pepperoni and we grill it all before melting some swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese. Then we add some banana peppers, arugula and herb mayo that’s made in-house,” Pyles tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The Italian Melt as Fresco includes smoked ham, prosciutto, pepperoni, melted Swiss and mozzarella cheeses. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Chicken Alfredo is the most popular item served at Fresco. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Chicken alfredo is the most popular item ordered at Fresco but salads are also a hit. The new apple walnut salad includes an herb vinaigrette dressing to drizzle on top of the lettuce, green apples, feta cheese and dried cranberries.

The Apple Walnut salad is one of the most popular salads at Fresco. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

If you’re looking for something heartier, Fresco offers a house-roasted turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, top sirloin steak, chicken dinner and hand-cut fresh grilled salmon.

“There aren’t a lot of places around here to get fresh salmon. Most of the time it’s frozen and they thaw it out,” Pyles says. “But there’s something about getting it fresh on ice – it’ll melt in your mouth with butter on top. You’ll love it.”

Fresco is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the restaurant serves all-you-can-eat pancakes with made-from-scratch syrup for $5.

Watch our entire East Idaho Eats feature in the video player above and learn more about Fresco on its websiteand Facebook page.