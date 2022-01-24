Hookah bar owner arrested after police serve early morning warrant

POCATELLO — The owner of a hookah bar was arrested early Sunday morning and the business has been ordered to stop operating.

Adrain Quiroz is in the Bannock County Jail in lieu of bond. Quiroz owns El Compa Hookah Bar at 440 East Center Street, where Pocatello Police and Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control served a search warrant Sunday at 3 a.m.

The operation was the result of an investigation involving multiple agencies that began in November, according to a Pocatello Police Department news release. Officials did not release details of the investigation but issued the following citations and arrests:

11 curfew violations

3 underage consumptions

1 possession of e-cigarette by a minor

1 runaway

1 juvenile detention order

1 possession of a firearm while intoxicated (adult)

1 possession of methamphetamine

1 felony warrant from Power County

The Pocatello Fire Department and Pocatello Building Inspector issued a “Stop Work Order” on the business.