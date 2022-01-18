Idaho Falls teen no longer missing, but police ask for help getting her home

IDAHO FALLS — Police have made contact with an Idaho Falls teenager missing for over a month but they are now asking the public for help in getting her home.

Alaina Malacara, 15, was last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 14. While she is no longer missing, officers say she is considered a runaway.

“At this time we believe that Alaina may be in the Nampa or Caldwell areas,” an Idaho Falls Police news release says. “As a reminder, it is a crime to knowingly provide shelter to a runaway child without notifying law enforcement of the child’s whereabouts. We appreciate that there may be kindhearted people offering this child assistance, but doing so without contacting the proper authorities is not really helping her or contributing to her safety long term.”

Anyone with information on Alaina is asked to call (208) 529-1200.