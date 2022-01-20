Idaho State Police responding to multiple crashes near Fort Hall

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Thursday morning near Fort Hall due to freezing temperatures, freezing fog and slick roads in the area.

The crashes are happening on northbound Interstate-15 near milepost 80.

On Twitter, ISP posted, “Idaho State Police is reminding drivers to slow down, increase following distances, and move over for emergency vehicles.”

The conditions could get worse throughout the day. Snow is in the forecast for Thursday. In an interview with EastIdahoNews.com Wednesday, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service in Pocatello said she expected snow along I-15 to arrive in the evening.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if that whole I-15 corridor ends up in the one to three-inch range (with snow),” meteorologist Dawn Harmon said.

The snow on Thursday evening will most likely impact drivers. People can likely expect to see snow falling, starting anywhere between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.