Snow coming to eastern Idaho Thursday

AMMON — Some cities are preparing plows for a predicted snowstorm headed to eastern Idaho on Thursday.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the city of Ammon wrote, “Snow event expected. Please remove all parked vehicles from streets.”

“The current forecast for the Idaho Falls/Rexburg area is two to three inches and it would probably be late (Thursday) afternoon through about midnight. But there might be a little bit of light snow before that time and a little bit of light snow after that as well,” Dawn Harmon, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service in Pocatello, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Harmon explains that Pocatello is expecting slightly less snow, around one to two inches and the interstate could vary.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if that whole Interstate-15 corridor ends up in the one to three-inch range,” she said.

All of eastern Idaho is predicted to have snow but the highest amounts will most likely be in the higher elevations along the Wyoming border, from at least Island Park all the way to Soda Springs.

“If you are planning on going over say Pine Creek Pass, we would probably expect something more in the five to eight-inch range for this system coming through tomorrow (Thursday) night,” she says.

The snow on Thursday evening will most likely impact drivers. People can likely expect to see snow falling, starting anywhere between 3 and 5 p.m.

“The timing for this system coming through the Interstate-15 corridor will likely impact the evening commute, so people should be prepared for slick driving conditions on their way home from work and … whatever evening activities they might have,” she says. “It might be a little bit breezy overnight in some locations so if the snow is loose enough, we may have some localized areas of blowing snow.”

Heading into the weekend, Harmon says the weather should turn back to low clouds and fog like the region has been experiencing for the past several days.