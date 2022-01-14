Jefferson School District cancels classes Friday

RIGBY — Jefferson School District 251 is joining two other eastern Idaho school systems is closing Friday due to staff shortages.

“Due to a high number of staff absences, all schools in Jefferson School District 251 will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 14,” a news release said. “School activities will continue as scheduled, unless participants are notified.”

Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Madison School District 321 are also closing because of a lack of employees. All three districts are scheduled to be closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day but classes should resume Tuesday.

Jefferson School District is asking anyone interested in becoming a substitute to visit the district’s employment website here.