Madison School District 321 cancels classes Friday

REXBURG — Madison School District 321 will close Friday due to staffing shortages.

School district spokeswoman Jessica Goudy tells EastIdahoNews.com about 50 staff members across the district have called out sick. As a result, she said the district does not have enough substitutes to fill in for the missing staff members.

“Extracurricular activities will still take place unless you are otherwise informed,” the district said in an email to parents.

All schools are expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

RELATED | Bonneville School District 93 cancels classes Friday

Madison School District 321 is not the only district to announce a closure Thursday. Bonneville Joint School District 93 also canceled in-person learning Friday due to a high number of employee absences.

Both districts already had planned days off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.