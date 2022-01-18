Local chiropractor on a quest to make care more convenient and accessible to patients

AMMON – When Luke Watson moved to eastern Idaho with his family in 2020 to open a chiropractic clinic, he wanted to try something that set him apart from other clinics in the area.

His only tie to the area was a friend who had gotten wind that Bob Heaton, a chiropractor in Ammon who had been practicing for 42 years, was retiring. Watson’s friend suggested he look into taking over the building at 1320 South Ammon Road where Heaton had been serving patients for many years.

The Washington native opened East Ridge Chiropractic at that location in Sept. 2020 after getting settled in Rigby. As Watson looks back on the last 16 months of business, he tells EastIdahoNews.com “so far, so good.”

“In the first full year, we did more business than the previous owner ever did in a year,” Watson says. “Patients come in and we ask them if we do a good job to help us grow. One way we do that is by offering massages. If the patient thinks we did a good job and they hook us up with a good review, I give them a really good discount (on a massage).”

Watson hopes this method of giving back to the community is helping his name to get out there.

He and his team of massage therapists, Rachel Adams and Erin Balderson, serve clients all over the region. Watson also provides physicals through the Department of Transportation for truck drivers applying for or renewing their CDL.

“I have a laser here. I’m one of two guys in town who has a laser that helps with musculoskeletal sports injuries,” he says. ”

Over the last year, he’s realized how many chiropractic offices there are in eastern Idaho and just a few weeks ago, Watson wanted to try something that would make him stand out. He came up with the idea of making house calls just like small-town doctors used to do back in the old days.

He’s already acquired several house call customers and he says they seem to like the accessibility and convenience of it.

“That’s what I did (in Tri-Cities, Washington where I’m from) before we moved,” Watson explains. “I thought why not go to them and provide a good service in the comfort of their own home … and lessen the financial burden.”

Unlike clinic visits, house calls are not covered by insurance. He’s currently visiting patients in Ammon but says he’s willing to make house calls from Idaho Falls to Rexburg, including businesses.

Watson graduated from Logan University, a well-known chiropractic school in Chesterfield, Missouri. He grew up in Kennewick, Washington and got his start making house calls and filling in for other chiropractors.

“People would call me when they needed sick days or vacation time and I would come and fill in. It was nice because it gave me a lot of exposure to the way different people practice, different techniques and what patients are looking for. So my skill set was being able to mirror what the other guy did, help keep the patients happy and progressing through their care, as well as be able (to work on the business end) and keep the lights on,” he says.

Prior to moving, Watson had only been to northern Idaho once. Aside from the snow, he says eastern Idaho reminds him of his home in Washington and he loves being part of the community.

He wants his business to continue to grow and as a business owner and father of six kids, he’s always thinking of ways to make chiropractic care more accessible and convenient for people.

“My constant quest is to try to be the best at what I do or try to provide a service that no one else wants to do and do well at that,” he says.

East Ridge Chiropractic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday with a 3 p.m. closing time Friday. It’s also open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday with house call hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (208) 529-2084. You can also text (509) 551-5365 or visit the website.

If you want your business featured in the Small Business Spotlight, email rett@eastidahonews.com. Please use “SBS” in the subject line.

PREVIOUS SPOTLIGHTS:

Inkom woman brings a taste of the tropics to eastern Idaho

Identifying threats and knowing how to respond is focus of self-defense training business

Ammon fitness center under new ownership, offers customers thousands of workout plans

Idaho Falls couple open business for customers to connect over coffee and crafts