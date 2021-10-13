Ammon fitness center under new ownership, offers customers thousands of workout plans

AMMON – Members of KoKo Fit Club at 3160 East 17th Street in Ammon may notice some new faces the next time they go in for a workout.

Braydon and Abi Snarr purchased the business last week.

The couple tells EastIdahoNews.com they’re excited about this new venture and are looking forward to having a presence in the community.

“Our goal is to … bring those people that are searching for something like this and don’t know where to find it. We hope they can come here and feel at home,” Braydon says.

KoKo Fit Club caters to the average person who may feel intimidated by going to the gym. The 24/7 fitness gym offers some 3,500 different pre-planned workouts that allow customers to follow a program based on their fitness goals without putting any mental energy into it.

“They’re tailored to anyone and everyone who walks through the door, whether you’re a recovering cancer patient or struggle with diabetes or back pain, or just looking for a way to lose weight and gain muscle, we have programs tailored specifically to them,” Braydon explains.

If you’re pregnant, there’s a plan for you as well.

Customers simply select the program they want, push a button and follow along to the workout video. See how it works in the video player above.

“You can confidently come in here, do a workout that’s mindless (meaning it’s pre-planned) for you and leave in 30 minutes having an experience that you wouldn’t have anywhere else,” says Braydon.

KoKo Fit Club is a national franchise that was first established in Boston in 2008. The Ammon location is what remains of what was originally two locations in the Idaho Falls area. The Idaho Falls gym has since ceased operation.

Chris Sorenson was the original owner before Kirk Peterson took it over several years ago. The Snarrs bought it from Peterson on Oct. 6.

Braydon and Abi were both athletes in high school. Braydon played football for Hillcrest High School and Abi played basketball for her high school team in Gilbert, Arizona.

Braydon suffered a knee injury about a year ago and he says that helped shape his desire to make fitness a lifelong pursuit for overall wellbeing, not just something you do to train for a sport.

“A lot of people just workout because they want to lose weight, but it’s about staying mentally and physically healthy and just having your overall health be good. Being able to get out of bed and feel good and not having aches and pains is important,” Abi says.

The Snarrs experience with the KoKo Fit Club business helped them see it as a great business opportunity and their passion for fitness inspired them to purchase it.

“It wasn’t always our plan to own a gym, but it was the perfect opportunity and we felt like it was a great time to be in this business,” Braydon says.

“We really believe in it,” Abi adds. “It’s one of those things you have to try out. Once you try out, you’re a die-hard KoKo fan.”

The couple is heavily involved in building up the business. They don’t have any specific expansion plans in mind but they’re open to any new opportunities that come along.

“We want to serve the community. We’re passionate about people and building relationships and I think this is a great opportunity to do that and help benefit people’s lives,” says Braydon.

There are a variety of membership plans available to customers. Individual plans begin at $79.99 a month. To sign up or learn more, visit KoKo Fit Club on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. You can also visit the website or call (208) 552-5656.

