Madison County Sheriff’s Office, ICCU honor deputy of the year

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Central Credit Union honored a deputy Thursday morning with an award and a check.

Sgt. Maki Fugimoto was nominated by his coworkers as “Deputy of the Year.” He is a local and has worked for the department for five and a half years. This is his first job in law enforcement and Fugimoto was recently promoted from a deputy to a sergeant at the Madison County Jail.

“It means a lot knowing that you are voted on by your peers. I hate to sound cliché but it is a team effort. It really takes a team to make the jail work so to know that you’re recognized by your team, it just makes it feel like you are doing something right,” said Fugimoto.

Idaho Central Credit Union gave Fugimoto a $1,000 check. The financial institution said they are proud to support law enforcement.

Idaho Central Credit Union, Sgt. Maki Fugimoto, and the Madison County Sheriff. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“I look forward to this. It’s kind of like Christmas for us even though we are giving things away. Just being able to show that support and the love and everything we can for local law enforcement,” said Darin Herzoff, a branch manager at Idaho Central Credit Union.

Maki told EastIdahoNews.com he will put the money to good use by spoiling his wife and children to dinner and ice cream. He will use the rest of the money toward his home.

The Madison County Sheriff said he was not surprised that Fugimoto received “Deputy of the Year” because he is a great individual.

“Maki is a guy that I knew before he was a law enforcement officer. He always struck me as an upright, solid, honest guy—a family man,” said Sheriff Rick Henry.

This is the fourth year that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has awarded a “Deputy of the Year” but the first time Idaho Central Credit Union has been involved.