Man arrested on numerous charges following domestic dispute in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of H Street. A person called Idaho Falls Police Dispatch and stated that their neighbor had texted asking them to call 911. The caller reported that they were not certain what was happening, but the female neighbor and her domestic

partner had been fighting for several days. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers heard several gunshots coming from the house.

Idaho Falls Police Officers and an assisting Idaho State Trooper approached the residence. An IFPD Officer and the ISP Trooper were able to contact the female victim at the backdoor of the residence and escort her to safety. The victim had sustained several injuries, including gunshot wounds to her foot and leg, and was taken to a local hospital by an Idaho Falls Ambulance.

The victim told officers the man was alone inside the house and was heavily armed with multiple firearms. Idaho Falls Police Dispatch utilized the AlertSense system to instruct residents in the immediate area around the residence to shelter in place.

An Idaho Falls Police Officer was able to make contact with the male suspect on the phone. The man eventually agreed to surrender. He followed instructions to come to the front door where he was met by officers and placed in handcuffs at approximately 7:45 p.m. When officers met him at the front of the house, he was wearing a military style load-bearing vest containing multiple magazines of ammunition and was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

After the man was taken into custody and the scene was determined to be safe, Idaho Falls Police Dispatch sent an updated AlertSense notification to residents in the immediate area lifting the shelter in place warning.

Through continued investigation, Idaho Falls Police Detectives learned that in the hours prior to police being called, the suspect had attacked the victim multiple times and prevented her from leaving the residence. The victim was able to describe the events to investigators, which included that he had punched the victim in the face and chest, attempted to strangle the victim, beat the victim with the butt and barrel of multiple firearms, held the victim at gunpoint, shot weapons inside the residence multiple times including in the direction of the victim, shot the victim in the leg and foot, and committed other acts of violence against the victim. According to the victim, the suspect also forcibly removed a phone from the victim in order to keep the victim from calling 911. According to the victim, the male made statements that the victim understood to mean the male intended to kill her.

At some point during these events, the suspect reportedly realized the victim needed medical attention. The suspect returned the victim’s cellphone and instructed her to call the neighbor to ask for medical assistance. The victim was able to use the phone to text the neighbor to call 911. The victim stated that she believed she would have died had officers not been called to the residence.

Idaho Falls Police Officers executed a search warrant on the residence and found multiple gunshot holes in various areas and other evidence corroborating the victim’s account of the incident. Officers also located and seized several firearms including a shotgun, a .22 long rifle, an AR-15, and

a SKS firearm.

The suspect in this incident is identified as Christopher Kerins, 42, of Idaho Falls. Kerins was arrested for the following offenses and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail:

Assault with the Intent to Commit Murder

Two Counts – Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon

Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon

Two Counts – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury

Strangulation

Second Degree Kidnapping

False Imprisonment

Sexual Battery

Robbery

Destruction of a Telecommunication Line

Idaho Falls and Bonneville County residents are encouraged to register for emergency notifications from the Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Dispatch Center.