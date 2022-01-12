Man who crashed into home, sent woman to hospital had empty containers in truck, police say

AMERICAN FALLS — A Montana man was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into the home of an American Falls woman. Police say the man had multiple open alcohol containers in his truck at the time of the crash.

Scott Alan Soderquist, 45, faces a felony aggravated driving under the influence charge after allegedly providing breathalyzer samples registering blood-alcohol levels more than twice the legal limit more than one hour after the crash, according to court documents.

RELATED | Couple arrested after crashing into sleeping woman’s bedroom

Officers from the American Falls Police Department received multiple calls reporting the crash, which occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police reports.

When officers arrived at the home of Patricia Kavanaugh, they found a 2018 Dodge Ram truck inside the bedroom of the home, “up to the driver’s side door.”

When the truck crashed through the wall of Kavanaugh’s home, the 68-year-old was asleep in her bed. The collision threw her across the room. She awoke, bleeding from the head in a cloud of dust and required eight staples in the head. The front tires of the truck came to rest on the bed where she had just been sleeping.

On their way into the home to check on the resident, officers noted seeing an opened White Claw alcohol seltzer can in the center console of the truck.

The home of Patricia Kavanaugh after a truck driven by Soderquist crashed through her bedroom wall in the middle of the night. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

In speaking with Soderquist and 27-year-old passenger Jewelia Taneya Evange Holsapple, officers were originally informed Holsapple had been the driver at the time of the crash. As reports show though, Soderquist then admitted he was driving when he lost control of the truck on the icy road, spun and crashed into the home.

After confirming Soderquist to have been the driver, officers asked if he had been drinking. Soderquist responded, “a little, but I haven’t had a lot.” Asked to elaborate, Soderquist was interrupted by Holsapple, who said he did not have to answer any more of the officers’ questions.

After agreeing to speak with an officer alone, Soderquist admitted to drinking two cocktails several hours prior.

Due to the icy conditions of the road and walkway, officers determined a sobriety test at the scene would be dangerous. Instead, Soderquist was asked to wait in a patrol vehicle until he could be transported to Power County Jail for testing.

When the officer who had been speaking to Soderquist returned to the area near the truck, he found another officer telling Holsapple not to resist arrest as she was attempting to pull free of the officer.

Because Holsapple has only been charged with a misdemeanor for resisting and obstructing an investigation, details regarding her arrest were not made available in police reports.

While Kavanaugh was secured by EMS for transport to Power County Hospital, officers checked inside the vehicle, finding a total of four opened White Claw cans — three empty.

When the officer with custody of Soderquist returned to their patrol vehicle, reports show the inside of the patrol vehicle smelled like alcohol.

A field sobriety test was conducted at the Power County Sheriff’s office. According to the affidavit, Soderquist failed each portion of the test and was asked to take a breathalyzer.

That test, conducted just after 2 a.m., returned BAC results of 0.173 and 0.180, reports show.

When Soderquist was informed he was being arrested for driving under the influence, he asked how he could be arrested when he was the passenger. The officer reportedly told him that he had earlier admitted to having been driving.

Soderquist invoked his 5th Amendment right and questioning was concluded.

He was booked into Power County Jail, where he is currently being held. Bond has not yet been set.

If he is found guilty of aggravated DUI, Soderquist could face up to 15 years in prison and fines up to $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25.

For the misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing, Holsapple faces penalties including up to one year in prison and $1,000 in fines.

She is due in court for pre-trial conference on Jan. 19.