TODAY'S WEATHER
Your weather
35°
few clouds
humidity: 80%
wind: 2mph S
H 34 • L 33

READ: Documents charging Pocatello couple of abusing and exploiting dying Utah man

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Boris Leikin
Boris Leikin at the 2005 US Olympic trials | YouTube Screenshot

POCATELLO — Salt Lake County, Utah District Attorneys have charged a Pocatello couple for allegedly exploiting and abusing a 68-year-old dying man.

Charing documents were filed against Marina Billings, 49, and Robert Billings, 70, in connection to the exploitation of Boris Leikin, a now-deceased champion speedskater. An affidavit of probable cause was submitted as part of those documents. You can read what investigators say happened in the document shown below.

RELATED | Documents found in secret room detail how Pocatello couple took advantage of dying man, say investigators

Marina Billings1

Maring Billings 2

Maring Billings 3

Marina Billings 4

Maring Billings 5

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: