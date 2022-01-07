READ: Documents charging Pocatello couple of abusing and exploiting dying Utah man

POCATELLO — Salt Lake County, Utah District Attorneys have charged a Pocatello couple for allegedly exploiting and abusing a 68-year-old dying man.

Charing documents were filed against Marina Billings, 49, and Robert Billings, 70, in connection to the exploitation of Boris Leikin, a now-deceased champion speedskater. An affidavit of probable cause was submitted as part of those documents. You can read what investigators say happened in the document shown below.

