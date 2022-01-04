Student injured in stabbing at Meridian middle school, suspect charged with felony

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – One student was injured after being stabbed in the leg with a knife at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian on Monday, and the suspect — another student — has been charged with two crimes.

Police responded to the school at noontime, and the students had been separated by the time officers arrived, Meridian Police Department spokesperson Kelsey Johnston said by phone.

The student alleged to have carried out the stabbing was taken into custody without incident, police said, and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Johnston said.

Police said both students are female but did not identify either student by age or grade. In an email Monday evening, attorney Greg Chaney said he is representing the family of the victim. He identified the victim as an 11-year-old and identified her mother as Brandee Eldridge. The girl returned home to rest and recuperate, Chaney wrote.

“The family is thankful injuries weren’t worse,” Chaney said via email, “and they appreciate the outpouring of prayers, encouragement, and support they’ve received in the community.”

It was an isolated incident between the two students and the knife was brought from home, Johnston said.

The suspect is being charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of possessing a weapon on school property, police said.

Chaney refuted descriptions of the situation as an altercation or fight, instead claiming that Eldridge’s daughter was “the victim of a vicious, unprovoked attack.”

“For now, the family is focusing on their little girl’s recovery. However, I will be helping the family evaluate their concerns around school safety as time goes on,” wrote Chaney, who is a Republican state representative.

In an email to families, Crossroads Principal Joseph Palaia said the building was secure and the school had “implemented all of our safety protocols.”

“We ask our Crossroads Middle School family to remain respectful during this challenging time and keep the student receiving medical attention in your thoughts,” he said in the email.

Crossroads Middle School is in the West Ada School District and is described as a school for students who “struggle within the large, traditional middle schools.”

West Ada students returned to class Monday after a two-week holiday break.