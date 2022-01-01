UPDATE: All highway reopen Saturday morning

UPDATE

All highways had reopened in eastern Idaho by noon Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A couple local highways remain closed Saturday morning due to severe winter weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is reporting difficult roads throughout the region. Blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility on many eastern Idaho roadways. There are also slick patches of ice and snow.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving.

As of 9 a.m. the following highways are closed:

Interstate 84 between the I-86 junction and the Utah border

Idaho Highway 81 between Declo and Malta

The Idaho Transportation Department has closed and reopened half a dozen highways in the last three days due to changing weather conditions. High winds are expected this weekend that could cause additional closures.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.