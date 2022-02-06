6 people arrested in 3 separate Bingham County drug busts

BLACKFOOT – Six people are in custody following a high-speed chase, drug charges and outstanding warrants in separate incidents last week.

On Feb. 2, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Bingham–Blackfoot Joint Detectives Division located a stolen vehicle on Interstate 15 after receiving information from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

When law enforcement members tried pulling it over, the driver took off and led authorities on a high-speed chase. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Bransen Parduhn, went more than 100 miles per hour for a while and then came to a stop and ran.

Parduhn was taken into custody after a lengthy foot chase. One pound of methamphetamine, several fentanyl pills and 9 grams of heroin were collected from the vehicle. He is being held on two parole commission warrants, multiple drug charges and has a bond of $500,000.

From left: Sadie Priest, Adrian Aguirre, Megan Housel and Jodi Riggott. | Bingham County Jail

Later that day, deputies and the Bingham–Blackfoot Joint Detectives Division served a search warrant and conducted a traffic stop in relation to an ongoing investigation. Jason Boldt was taken into custody for trafficking methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses. Boldt had 2 pounds of methamphetamine and about 1,800 hundred suspected fentanyl pills. A passenger inside the vehicle, identified as Sadie Priest, was taken into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant and frequenting a place where drugs are held or used.

While Boldt was being arrested, a search warrant was executed in the Riverside area. The search resulted in multiple arrests. Adrian Aguirre, 29, Megan R. Housel, 26, and Jodi Riggott, 43, were taken into custody for a variety of drug-related charges and arrest warrants. Riggott was in possession of nearly 200 fentanyl pills and 2 ounces of meth.