Bannock County Sheriff’s Office losing another veteran deputy to retirement

POCATELLO — Less than one week after the retirement of its chief deputy, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of a second veteran deputy Tuesday.

Lt. Doug Armstrong will officially retire Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Lt. Armstrong was always forward-thinking to keep the Sheriff’s Office progressing,” Sheriff Tony Manu says in the release. … “His progressive mind will be missed.”

Armstrong joined the sheriff’s office in 1992.

During his distinguished career as a law enforcement officer, Armstrong also served as the commander of the Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team, and was twice honored with the Public Safety Medal of Valor.

Armstrong leaves a lasting impression on the office. He was integral in the launch of the Drug Interdiction Team, and received training certifications from the Idaho POST Academy for drug identification, drug investigation and SWAT Tactics and Management, teaching classes in those areas to hundreds of local officers, the release says.

“When I started, I hated cops. But after a ride-along and the rush of adrenaline, I was hooked,” Armstrong says in the release.

“The residents of Bannock County have been so supportive of my career and the issues we’ve had to deal with (as law enforcement),” he added. “It’s been said that we see the worst 15 minutes of everyone’s lives, but the citizens have always been there to support us through the trials.”