Considering planting a large tree? Here’s what you should know.

If you have a large yard (greater than 20,000 square feet) and large buildings, you may want to consider planting large trees in your landscape. I’ve seen too many problems with large trees in small landscapes, and the principle of scale is destroyed when the large plants surround small buildings. Don’t plant too close to structures as broken branches will definitely cause damage.

In this group we will consider trees that typically grow over 50 feet in height. There are many, but I will list ten large trees for you to consider. I have intentionally ignored a number of very nice trees that may be a little too common. I have gone through the literature to determine that they should do well in eastern Idaho.

If in your search you find other trees in the right size that you want to consider, look for plants that will tolerate our cold winters and alkaline soil.

Trees should be able to do well in a USDA hardiness zone 4 or colder. Zone 5 trees will do okay in protected Eastern Idaho locations, until we get a really cold winter. Then you will be disappointed.

Be sure they will also tolerate alkaline soil. Our mountainous regions may have slightly acidic soils, but the native valley soils usually have a pH range of 7.5 – 8.5.

Kentucky Coffee Tree | Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Be careful in selecting large trees, but they can be very nice in the right locations.

There is not enough space to discuss the different cultivars. Keep in mind that many of these species have wide size, shape, leaf color and flower variation in available cultivars, so do some research.