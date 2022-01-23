TODAY'S WEATHER
Small trees to consider for your yards and gardens

Ron Patterson
Ron Patterson, EastIdahoNews.com

In the Garden

  Published at

JohnFechNebraskaExtensionEducator
Courtesy John Fech, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

A small yard should have small trees that don’t throw things out of scale. For small trees, we will consider those that don’t typically grow over 30 feet in height. Some of these will be quite a bit smaller.

There are many, but I will list ten small trees for you to research and determine if they will work in your landscape. I have gone through the literature to determine that they should do well in eastern Idaho.

There is not enough space to discuss the different cultivars so you will need to do some research. Many of these trees can be trained as a large, multi-stemmed shrub or a small, single-stemmed tree. Some of them may be a little difficult to find, but they are worth the effort.

Screen Shot 2022 01 23 at 2.28.05 PM

Look for trees that will help set your landscape apart from the rest.

Acer tataricum fruits
Courtesy photo
