Small trees to consider for your yards and gardens

A small yard should have small trees that don’t throw things out of scale. For small trees, we will consider those that don’t typically grow over 30 feet in height. Some of these will be quite a bit smaller.

There are many, but I will list ten small trees for you to research and determine if they will work in your landscape. I have gone through the literature to determine that they should do well in eastern Idaho.

There is not enough space to discuss the different cultivars so you will need to do some research. Many of these trees can be trained as a large, multi-stemmed shrub or a small, single-stemmed tree. Some of them may be a little difficult to find, but they are worth the effort.

Look for trees that will help set your landscape apart from the rest.