Early morning fires break out within minutes of each other in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Blazes at a home and an apartment in Idaho Falls kept firefighters busy Wednesday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived at the first fire at 2:01 a.m. on the 1100 block of Canal Avenue. The person who called 911 reported flames were shooting out the windows. When firefighters arrived, the blaze had engulfed the entire home, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.

A man was inside the home on Canal but was able to get out safely. Firefighters had the fire knocked down around 2:16 a.m. The man was taken to a local hotel because his home was destroyed.

The second fire broke out just three minutes later and two miles away in an upstairs apartment on the 1400 block of Alice Avenue. As flames came from the second-story window, a neighbor began knocking on other apartment doors to get everyone out. The person who lived in the apartment was not home.

Firefighters had the fire on Alice knocked down around 2:29 a.m. and kept the fire from spreading to the three other apartments in the building. The fire severely damaged the apartment and spread into that attic and roof space.

An Apartment burned in an upstairs apartment on Alice Avenue. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

A woman from one of the apartments was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries. Seven other people who lived in the apartment were able to evacuate safely but were temporarily displaced from their homes. IFFD reports one person went to a local hotel while others sought shelter with friends and family.

“Although we’ve responded to seven structure fires since the first of January, none of them are related, including the two from this morning,” IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in a statement. “One common factor in at least a couple of the fires is inappropriate use of heating equipment inside the home.”

To help those involved in the fires the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho came to the scenes. The American Red Cross was also contacted. Idaho Falls Power, Intermountain Gas and the Idaho Falls Police Department were also called to help.

“We are very grateful for the individuals who reported the fires quickly and that there were no fatalities,” IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson said in a statement. “I cannot say enough about our staff and our dispatchers. Fighting one fire in subzero temperatures in the middle of the night is challenging enough, let alone two fires within minutes of each other. They all did a tremendous job.”

The estimated damages are unknown at this time. The causes of the fires are under investigation by IFFD investigators.