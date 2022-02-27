Got a unique business idea? Test it out in this local contest and you could win cash

REXBURG – If you have ever had an idea for a business, and wanted to validate it, then you’re invited to participate in the BIG Idea Competition on March 3.

The City of Rexburg and Madison Economic Partners is teaming up for the annual contest to give aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their business idea in front of other business owners, audience members and a panel of judges.

“There are many creative and interesting concepts from the Rexburg community and this competition will give aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their ideas and also receive advice on how to advance them,” Economic Developer Daniel Torres says in a news release.

The event is open to high school/college students or members of the community in any phase of business, whether it’s a concept or a startup. Organizers say it’s an unforgettable experience that will give competitors access to valuable feedback and exposure to business leaders and potential mentors.

Cash prizes are available to the winners, which include $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. They will also earn a spot in the new Madison Business Incubator to attend Business Accelerator’s Startup Academy, a workspace created to offer startups and new ventures access to resources they need to be successful.

The BIG Idea Competition will be held inside Rexburg City Hall at 35 North 1st East and will start at 6 p.m.



Visit the website to register or learn more. You can also call (208) 359-3020.