Idaho Falls man arrested after high speed chase in Island Park

ISLAND PARK — An Idaho Falls man is behind bars after a high-speed chase in Fremont County Thursday morning.

A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle driven by Marcos Martinez, 29, around 6 a.m. for speeding, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Instead of stopping, deputies report Martinez speed off at speeds well over 100 mph.

Idaho State Police were called to help and threw spike strips to end the pursuit. Three of the four tires on Martinez’s car deflated and he stopped at milepost 391 along U.S. Highway 20 in Island Park.

Martinez refused to get out of the vehicle. Deputies were able to get inside to use pepper spray and a Taser, according to the news release.

EMS checked Martinez out and determined he was okay to be taken to the Fremont County Jail. Martinez was booked on charges of felony eluding, DUI and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Although Martinez is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.