WATCH: Idaho trooper takes ‘leap of faith’ after fleeing feline makes a run for it

An Idaho State Police trooper took a leap of faith catching a four-legged fur-ball after the cat dashed into the snow near a North Idaho Forest. The incident was caught on camera and is making its rounds on social media.

The dashcam video was shared on ISP’s Facebook page last week and the video has over 35,000 views and the post has over 250 shares as of Monday afternoon.

According to the post, a van traveling on Interstate 90 had its side door come open and Trooper Enrique Llerenas saw several items fly out and onto the road.

When Llerenas stopped the van, he found two people, two dogs, and a cat inside. Both people were in possession of multiple controlled substances and eventually booked into jail on drug charges.

While Llerenas waited for animal shelter employees to arrive, both dogs were as “friendly as they could be.” However, according to the post, the cat in the vehicle had other plans and decided to make a run for it. Llerenas acted fast and jumped onto a snowbank to catch the fleeing feline before it could get lost or harmed.

Llerenas said he literally took a “leap of faith” to catch the cat, and it worked. Local animal shelters were able to take the animals safely into custody.