Life Lessons: The Stewarts share how they’ve been able to have a successful 65 year marriage

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Today we are chatting with Read and Mary Jane Stewart. They have been married for 65 years and say the recipe for a successful relationship is patience.

We caught up with them a special event at Morningstar. Watch our entire interview with the Stewarts in the video player above.