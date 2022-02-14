Local woman announces run for Idaho House of Representatives

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County woman has announced she is seeking election to the Idaho House of Representatives.

Stephanie Mickelsen announced her campaign Monday for House seat 32A as incumbent Rep. Gary Marshall recently announced his retirement from the legislature.

RELATED | ‘I’m proud of what I’ve done.’ Rep. Gary Marshall announces he will not run for re-election

“When Mark (her husband) and I started farming 34 years ago, life was drastically different than it is today,” Mickelsen said in her news release. “Bonneville County is facing explosive growth which is causing stress to everyday Idahoans … I am running to ensure that families can continue to live and work here in eastern Idaho. Idahoans expect competent, efficient, conservative government.”

Mickelsen said she began her community service as a first-grade art mom and is now director of the Idaho Farm Bureau and trustee of the College of Eastern Idaho. Mickelsen and her husband also own and operate a farm in eastern Idaho.

“My experiences, education, and connections have enriched my life and broadened my horizons,” Mickelsen said.

Mickelsen will run for the Republican nomination during the primary election on May 17. The general election will be on Nov. 8.