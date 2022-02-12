Man sent to prison for felony DUI

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man is going to prison after pleading guilty to felony DUI.

Brian D. Box, 64, received a one to six-year prison sentence Monday by District Judge Dane Watkins, Jr. Box pleaded guilty to the DUI charge stemming from a July 2021 incident where Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a disturbance, but found their suspect, Box, driving a pickup truck while drunk.

As part of a plea agreement, Bonneville County prosecutors agreed to recommend a fixed prison sentence no longer than two years.

A deputy found Box getting into the pickup truck at a gas station in Ririe and pulled him over. Box showed several signs of impairment and said he had “too much” to drink. During the traffic stop, Box yelled and refused to participate in field sobriety tests, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Box was eventually taken into custody after putting up a fight and was given the chance to take a breathalyzer test. Box refused and after getting a warrant, drew blood at a local hospital.

Deputies discovered Box was on probation for a previous DUI conviction and talked with his probation officer. The probation officer got Box to take a breath test which showed a level of intoxication at more than twice the legal limit of.08.

In addition to the time in prison, court records show Box was ordered to pay $1,690.50 in fees and fines.