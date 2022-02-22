No injuries after 2 Blackhawk helicopters go down in Utah

Unified police responded to an area near Snowbird Tuesday where two Blackhawk helicopters were involved in an accident near Mineral Basin in Little Cottonwood Canyon. No injuries were reported. | Chopper 5, KSL-TV

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (KSL.com) — Two Blackhawk helicopters were involved in an accident while training in the Mineral Basin area near Snowbird Tuesday, with at least one of the helicopters crashing.

“We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approx. 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin. No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation,” the Utah National Guard tweeted.

Unified police were also responding to the crash.