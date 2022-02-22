Officials asking for help to find runaway teenager

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities in Idaho Falls are looking for a teenage runaway last seen Saturday.

The Idaho Falls Police Department reports Talen “Lou” Tyacke-Jorgensen, 15, is believed to have left their Idaho Falls home between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. The teenager is known to use the names “Lou” or “Louis.”

Lou is approximately 5’4″, 90 lbs, caucasian, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police report Lou has ties to Wyoming and could be in that state or traveling in that direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.