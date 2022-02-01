Officials unable to determine how woman found in canal died

CHUBBUCK — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the cause and manner of death of a Fort Hall woman found in a canal near Chubbuck on May 15.

The cause of death for 30-year-old Samantha Bear was undetermined and she died due to an accident, according to the coroner.

“An undetermined cause of death means that, after a thorough and complete investigation, the coroner could not definitively confirm what caused the death because there may be multiple possible scenarios,” a Bannock County Coroner’s Office news release says. “In Bear’s case, the time elapsed between Bear’s death and her discovery has eroded evidence that may be able to help confirm a cause of death.”

RELATED | Police identify body found in Chubbuck as autopsy results are revealed

There is no current evidence to indicate Bear’s death was natural, homicidal, or suicidal, according to officials.

“An accidental manner of death indicates an unnatural death resulted from an inadvertent chance happening,” the release says.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office worked with the Chubbuck Police Department, Chubbuck Fire Department, Fort Hall Irrigation, and the Ada County Coroner’s Office during the investigation. The autopsy was performed by the Ada County Coroner’s Office. If new evidence is presented or found, the investigation may be reopened.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Samantha’s friends and family during this time,” Coroner Torey Danner said.