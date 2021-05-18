Police identify body found in Chubbuck as autopsy results are revealed

UPDATE:

To help with funeral expenses the family of Samantha Bear has established a GoFundMe fundraiser.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The following is a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

An update to a case from May 15 regarding a deceased adult female located near the intersection of Hiline Rd and New Day Parkway in the irrigation canal.

On Monday, May 17, an autopsy was completed by the Ada County Coroners Office and the deceased was positively identified as 30-year-old Samantha Bear of Fort Hall.

The autopsy revealed there were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, and at this point foul play is not suspected in her death. However, we are still awaiting results of a toxicology report which could be several weeks.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Samantha Bear during this difficult time as they process the difficult loss of their loved one.

Anyone who has been in contact with Bear recently is encouraged to contact our investigators at (208) 237-7172.