Woman placed on probation for pulling gun in an argument

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman has pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for threatening a woman with a gun last year.

Macilynn Maria Rowen, 21, was sentenced Friday to spend a year on probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor exhibition of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor disturbing the peace. When handing down the sentence, Magistrate Judge Jason Walker suspended 180 days of jail time when opting to place her on probation.

Rowen was initially charged with felony aggravated assault, but as part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended to misdemeanors.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s reports indicate on May 4, Rowen and another woman got into a heated argument in Bonneville County. During the dispute, Rowen reportedly pulled a handgun out of her purse and pointed it at the victim.

The victim started to yell and called out for someone to call law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, the victim told them she and Rowen have a history of problems, including filing a police report for allegations of theft against Rowen. Rowen claimed she pulled the gun out in “self-defense,” according to court documents.

Both women had the incident recorded on their phones. Court documents indicate Rowen got out of her vehicle first with the gun already pulled from her purse. Video evidence reportedly shows Rowen going up to the victim, telling her to get out of the SUV and “do something.”

In addition to the term on probation, court records show Rowen was ordered to pay $515 in fees and fines.