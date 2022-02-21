Zoo Idaho’s bald eagle dies

POCATELLO — After nearly 15 years at Zoo Idaho, Valkyrie the bald eagle has died.

The zoo announced the passing of its beloved bird in a Facebook post.

Valkyrie, who was nearly 17 years old, came to the Pocatello facility from Paris, Idaho more than 14 years ago after she was deemed “non-releasable” by Idaho Fish and Game, according to the post. Over recent months, Valkyrie displayed signs of declining health, and to avoid further pain was euthanized.

“She was stunning, talkative, complex, spunky and an all-around breathtaking animal,” the post says. “She brought smiles and awe to the faces and hearts of everyone lucky enough to see and work with her.”

Valkyrie suffered extensive injuries from an apparent car strike, including partial blindness in one eye and neurological damage.

“Valkyrie was a resident at Zoo Idaho for over 14 wonderful years, where she served as an amazing ambassador for her species and an incredible education animal for many programs,” the post says.