10 felony charges dismissed against man accused of using a stolen bank card
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
Crime Watch
Published at
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who had been facing 11 felony charges for using his boss’s business credit card has reached a plea agreement.
Per the agreement, three felony charges have been dismissed against Lance Turnbull, 39, in exchange for his pleading guilty to grand theft.
RELATED | Local man charged with 10 felonies after using stolen bank card
Following a motion from the prosecution, felony charges for fraudulent use of a bank card, possession of a stolen bank card and a persistent violator enhancement were all dismissed at a Feb. 14 hearing, according to court documents.
Seven additional felony charges for fraudulent use of a bank card were also dismissed at a previous hearing on Jan. 20.
Turnbull was arrested in January after his employer discovered that a credit card missing from his office had been used eight times without permission. The missing money came to a grand total of $424.31.
In exchange for the dismissal of charges, Turnbull entered a guilty plea for the felony charge of grand theft at the Feb. 14 hearing.
He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on April 11.