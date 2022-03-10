TODAY'S WEATHER
10 felony charges dismissed against man accused of using a stolen bank card

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at

Lance Turnbull
Lance Turnbull | Bannock County Jail

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who had been facing 11 felony charges for using his boss’s business credit card has reached a plea agreement.

Per the agreement, three felony charges have been dismissed against Lance Turnbull, 39, in exchange for his pleading guilty to grand theft.

RELATED | Local man charged with 10 felonies after using stolen bank card

Following a motion from the prosecution, felony charges for fraudulent use of a bank card, possession of a stolen bank card and a persistent violator enhancement were all dismissed at a Feb. 14 hearing, according to court documents.

Seven additional felony charges for fraudulent use of a bank card were also dismissed at a previous hearing on Jan. 20.

Turnbull was arrested in January after his employer discovered that a credit card missing from his office had been used eight times without permission. The missing money came to a grand total of $424.31.

In exchange for the dismissal of charges, Turnbull entered a guilty plea for the felony charge of grand theft at the Feb. 14 hearing.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on April 11.

